“Farming families have always played a part in the show, and this year we are hoping it will be no different,” production company Animo TV has said, as applications open for the 2021 series of ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’.

“We are putting the call out again to see if there are any tough farming families who can go all the way, and take the title home of ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’.”

Last year, the Allens from Newport, Co. Tipperary – who were runners-up in the grand final – credited their work on the family’s dairy farm to helping them build up their fitness levels.

Farming and fitness

The McDonaghs from Co. Mayo told Agriland that farming and fitness go hand in hand. They prepared for the show by watching previous episodes and setting up similar challenges.

“There is nothing like challenging yourself,” dad, Pat said.

Now in its ninth series, this year’s contest will see the competition be more challenging than ever before, according to the production company.

“We are scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families to be coached to victory by our four returning coaches: Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan.”

Mairéad Ronan is back to host the highly competitive tournament too.

Given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the production will follow HSE guidelines to ensure that strict social distancing and health and safety are adhered to throughout the competition, by all crew members and families taking part.

With a €15,000 cash prize up for grabs, ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ attracts a huge amount of interest. The minimum age is 14-years-old (by July 1, 2021).

Every family must comprise four immediate members. The series will be filmed between July and September, 2021.

The online application form can be found here.