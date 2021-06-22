The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said that Ireland will not meet its 2020 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets.

The EPA has today (Tuesday, June 22) published its GHG emissions projections for the next 10 years, which will form part of the discussions at the EPA Climate Conference taking place tomorrow (Wednesday).

The figures show Ireland is projected to have exceeded its 2013-2020 EU Effort Sharing Decision target by 12.2Mt CO2 eq, but that it can meet its current EU 2021-2030 target with full implementation of the measures in the 2019 Climate Action Plan.

This would result in a 2% per annum emissions reduction pathway from 2021 to 2030.

Scale and pace of GHG emission reductions

Commenting on the figures, Laura Burke, director general of the EPA said these projections show that the next decade “needs to be one of major developments and advances”.

“Full implementation of all current policies and plans by all sectors would reduce Ireland’s GHG emissions by 2% per year, which is the minimum needed to meet our current 2030 EU targets,” Burke added.

“However, for Ireland to meet the more ambitious targets as presented in the European climate law and Ireland’s climate bill, and to transform to a climate-resilient, biodiversity-rich and climate-neutral economy by 2050, there needs to be a significant and immediate increase in the scale and pace of GHG emission reductions.

“A ‘green recovery’ will give Ireland an opportunity to rebuild our economy and generate new jobs while responding to this challenge.”

Agriculture and other industries

The projections show the impact of Covid-19 lockdown on emissions for 2020 and 2021 as a result of a dramatic decline in economic activity and travel in the short term.

To avoid a surge in emissions as the economy recovers, at a minimum, the “full range of actions already committed to must be implemented without delay”. These measures are projected to contribute to emissions savings of 58 Mt CO2 eq by 2030 when compared to existing measures.

For agriculture, the EPA estimates a reduction of at least 16.5Mt CO2 eq between 2021 and 2030 is achievable through accelerated uptake of measures, such as low emissions slurry spreading techniques and switching to stabilised urea fertilisers for crops and pasture.

Renewable energy providing 70% of electricity generated is projected to lead to a 25% reduction in energy industries emissions by 2030 requiring both on and offshore wind energy projects.

The installation of 600,000 heat pumps and the retrofitting of 500,000 homes for improved energy efficiency by 2030 is projected to reduce the energy used for space and water heating in homes by 44% by 2030.