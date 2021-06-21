Planning permission granted for all developments in the first quarter of 2021 versus the same period in 2020 increased by 13% – from 6,649 last year to 7,511 this year – according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Total planning granted for agricultural buildings in the first quarter of 2021 was: 332.

In terms of agricultural construction, the first quarter of 2021 saw a slight increase in planning permission granted for buildings when compared with the same period in 2020.

During this time – January, February and March – 286 new agricultural buildings were granted planning, versus 255 in 2020. That figure was 254 in 2019.

However, quarter three and four of 2020 saw the total number of planning applications granted for agricultural buildings (including new builds, extensions, and alterations and conversions) stand at 498 and 473, respectively.

Most of the new-construction applications granted in quarter one of 2021 were located in the south of the country – 128, followed by the northern and western region with 100. In third place, with 58 granted, was the eastern and midland region.

Total planning granted for agricultural buildings in the first quarter of 2020 was: 302

Planning permission for extensions and alterations and conversions of agricultural buildings in quarter one of 2021 were 38 and eight, consecutively; planning granted for the same categories in 2020 were 38 and three. In quarter one of 2019, 37 and 10 planning permissions were granted for the same categories of agricultural buildings.

Total planning granted for agricultural buildings in the first quarter of 2019 was: 295

For three consecutive years, from 2019 to 2021, quarter one recorded an increase in planning granted for agricultural buildings.

In 2021, one-off houses accounted for 23.9% of all new dwelling units granted planning permission in quarter one. This was 9.2% for the same period in 2020.