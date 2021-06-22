Lamb prices continue to face downward pressure, as factories continue to pull prices this week by 10-30c/kg from this time last week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) was the only processor with a quote for lambs on Monday, of €6.70/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus, while it was offering a base of €3.30/kg for ewes.

It is believed quotes from other processors range from €6.80/kg up to €6.90/kg for lambs on Monday – back from the €7.00-7.10/kg on offer this time last week.

The cuts in factory prices coincide with prices for lambs easing by €3-8/head at sales yesterday (Monday, June 21).

Top prices for lambs are ranging from €7.00/kg up to €7.20/kg, reportedly.

The ewe trade is holidng strong, with prices continuing to range from €3.20-3.50/kg.

Lamb prices back 20c/kg

Speaking to Agriland about the cuts in lamb prices, the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) Sean McNamara said: “Factories have moved to pull prices this week for lambs again.

“Prices of up to €7.20/kg are being got, but the general ballpark price appears to be €7.00/kg.

“Your talking prices to be back by at least 20c/kg, if not more, from last week.

“The ewe trade is holding firm, with prices as high as €3.40-3.50/kg still being secured.”

Factory quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: No quote;

ICM: 670c/kg + 10c/kg QA (Monday quote);

Kepak Athleague: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: No quote;

ICM: 330c/kg (Monday quote);

Kepak Athleague: No quote.