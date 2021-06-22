Auctioneer George Candler reported a slide in prices for lambs at Monday’s sale (June 21) at Kilkenny Mart.

Speaking after the sale, George said: “There was a noticeable slip in prices here in Kilkenny on Monday.

“I would say prices were back anywhere from €3/head up to €8/head on last week, with lambs topping out at €155/head for a pen of heavy 58kg lambs.

“The factory lambs topped out around the €145/head mark and sold back to around €125/head for 40kg.

“The cull ewe trade witnessed contrasting fortunes, with prices, although not quite hitting as high, but still saw a very strong price of €193/head for heavy fleshed ewes.

“Store ewes sold back to €55/head. We had big numbers of sheep on offer at Kilkenny, with 550 head presented for sale.”

Sample butcher lamb prices:

10 at 58kg sold for €155/head or €2.67/kg;

Five at 54kg sold for €150/head or €2.78/kg;

11 at 52kg sold for €147/head or €2.83/kg;

12 at 50kg sold for €146/head or €2.92/kg;

Five at 49kg sold for €144/head or €2.94/kg;

12 at 48kg sold for €147/head or €3.06/kg.

Sample factory lamb prices:

Six at 46kg sold for €145/head or €3.15/kg;

10 at 45kg sold for €142/head or €3.16/kg;

12 at 44kg sold for €137/head or €3.11/kg;

11 at 43kg sold for €132/head or €3.07/kg;

10 at 42kg sold for €133/head or €3.17/kg;

Eight at 40kg sold for €16/head or €3.15/kg.

Prices ease not just in Kilkenny as factories pull prices

Quotes for lambs eased on Monday (June 21), with prices back 10-30/kg from last week – which saw prices at marts, similar to Kilkenny (above), slip.

Quotes for lambs on Monday ranged from €6.70/kg up to €6.90/kg.

Reported top prices for lambs on Monday ranged from €7.00/kg up to €7.20/kg, with one processor saying that further price cuts could be seen during the week.