'National strategy’ needed to climate-proof food system - Talamh Beo

A coordinated national agriculture strategy is needed to transform Ireland’s food system to reduce methane emissions and achieve food sovereignty, according to a new position paper to be launched this week by Talamh Beo.
The position paper was developed by the Irish grassroots sustainable farming organisation as part of its role in the Methane Matters Coalition, a consortium of 17 European non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working across the energy, agriculture, and waste sectors to secure significant reductions in methane emissions by 2030.
The document sets out a series of recommendations for Ireland’s policymakers to help protect biodiversity and meet targeted reductions in methane and other greenhouse emissions across Irish farming systems while enabling a just transition for farmers.
Recommendations include moving away from export-focused beef and dairy production, reducing herd numbers, promoting sustainable farming practices, encouraging innovations in farm-scale anaerobic digestion, and installing onsite solar and wind energy infrastructure.
Other key recommendations include:
Achieving these, the report says, will require the transformation of Ireland’s food system - a goal necessary to address multiple environmental, economic, and social challenges that face Irish agriculture while paving the way to food sovereignty.
For the project, Talamh Beo engaged 12 farmers across nine counties in Ireland to map their perspectives on environmental policy and governance challenges facing the farming industry.
From this process, the organisation identified solutions for methane mitigation based on sustainable farming practices.
Thomas O’Connor, founding member and director of Talamh Beo, said: "The series of recommendations in Methane Matters represent a transformation of Ireland’s food system and, if implemented, would redress the imbalance of power in Irish agriculture from agribusiness to small-scale farmers and more resilient farming systems.
“Talamh Beo’s ‘Methane Reduction Through Food Systems Transformation’ Position Paper serves as a valuable resource for policymakers as it presents a vision for a systems-based approach favouring a long-term, people-led transition based on agroecological practices.”
The paper will be launched in Buswell’s Hotel on Molesworth Street in Dublin on Wednesday (November 19).