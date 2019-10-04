‘Ireland is living beyond its carbon and environmental means’ – EPA

Ireland is living beyond its carbon and environmental means.

These were the stark words issued by the director general of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Laura Burke, who was speaking during the agency’s 15th annual Environment Ireland Conference which was held on Wednesday, October 2 last.

Burke said that while “Ireland is living beyond its carbon and environmental means” the climate emergency the country faces is something that has been well flagged by evidence from scientists worldwide, including the EPA.

It is now accepted globally that we are facing a climate emergency but it has not arrived suddenly or without warning.

She continued: “The build-up of pollutants in our atmosphere and waters; the gradual loss of biodiversity; the contamination of land – these are insidious, incremental challenges to our environment and health.

“They have been borne out by scientific evidence, including that of the EPA, for many years.

“What we now need is urgent transformational change based on what the evidence is telling us.”

‘Responding to climate disruption’

Meanwhile, the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton – who opened the conference – pointed to the Government’s Climate Action Plan and highlighted how it would help Ireland “to respond to climate disruption”.

The Climate Action Plan is our roadmap to step up our response to climate disruption.

The minister continued: “It will ensure we meet our 2030 climate commitments.

“It will mean warmer homes, cleaner air and healthier lives.

“It will put our economy on a more sustainable path for future generations.”

‘Serious action’

Minister Bruton went on to say that the time had come “to take serious action” in the battle to save the planet.

We must now take urgent action and implement the policies we have committed to.

He concluded: “The Climate Action Plan is a rolling plan, designed to integrate best practice as it emerges, and adapt to emerging new technologies.”