The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) has welcomed the recognition of biochar and bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) as carbon removal measures in the draft Climate Action Plan published by the government.

The 2024 plan aligns carbon budgets to deliver on Ireland’s climate ambition of achieving a 51% reduction in emissions from 2021 to 2030, and to achieving net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

IrBEA stated that following “extensive lobbying” for biochar to be included in the action plan, that 2023 marked “a turning point”.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of IrBEA, Sean Finan said:

“The production of biochar using pyrolysis technology is a valuable source of bioenergy (heat and electricity) and the resultant biochar can be used in a wide variety of sectors really adds to its attractiveness as a tool for fighting climate change.”

A feasibility study to explore the sustainable management of agricultural green waste by IrBEA identified biochar production and use as one of several sustainable alternatives to burning waste.

Project Executive with IrBEA, Stephen McCormack said: “While the mention of biochar is welcomed in the draft climate action plan, this may be viewed as a first step, and one which will require further policy development, research and support.”

This year’s climate action plan mentions biochar and BECCS as “potentially promising avenues” for addressing some residual unallocated emissions.

It is outlined in the plan that biogenic woody residue can be used to create biochar for use as soil enhancement, and BECCS can be used to remove biogenic carbon dioxide from renewable biomass power plants.

IrBEA in 2024

IrBEA will work with industry stakeholders to further develop biochar application scenarios within the pilot region of Co. Donegal through the CASCADE project.

The project, ‘Circular Conversion Cascades to Transform Residual Biomass to Carbon Products‘, will place emphasis on the use of biochar in agricultural, horticultural and environmental settings.

Arigna Fuels in Co. Roscommon will commission their new biochar production plant this year, which will mean Ireland will be home to one of the largest biochar production capacities in Europe.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our members, including our dedicated Biochar and Carbon Products working group, alongside other stakeholders to further develop the sector,” McCormack said.