An investigation is underway following the discovery of a large quantity of raw meat that was dumped in a rural location in Co. Tipperary.

The illegal disposal of the meat occurred at a location at Longstone, Cullen in south Tipperary.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochána said that the discovery was made on April 8 and “enquiries are ongoing into the matter”.

A spokesperson for Tipperary County Council told Agriland that a joint investigation is underway involving Tipperary County Council, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in relation to the incident.

The spokesperson said the raw meat was removed from the location by a local knackery and disposed of on receipt of a complaint to Tipperary County Council.

The FSAI has also confirmed that it is supporting Tipperary County Council in relation to this incident, but was unable to comment further.

Agriland has contacted the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and awaits a response.

Power washers

Meanwhile An Garda Siochána issued a warning this week after stopping the driver of a Range Rover with a non-Republic of Ireland registration, who they say has been moving around the Kilkenny area selling power washers.

Gardaí in Kilkenny’s Unit C met with the man earlier this month, who described the power washers he was selling as ‘rubbish’. Gardaí have also reported that there have been suggestions that the man’s sales tactics are ‘pushy’.