Investigation launched following fatal farm accident in Cork

An investigation has been launched by authorities after a man was killed on a farm in Co. Cork last night, Thursday, June 25.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“At approximately 9:30pm on Thursday, June 25, Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal industrial accident in Carrigaline, Co. Cork.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the local coroner have been notified. Enquiries are ongoing,” the Garda spokesperson concluded.

A spokesperson for the HSA confirmed that the authority has launched an investigation.

This is the 14th farm fatality in the Republic of Ireland and the 17th farm fatality on the island of Ireland.

Appeal for safety awareness

Earlier this week, four ministers from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland issued a joint call for an increased awareness of farm safety on the island of Ireland.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed; Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots; Minister for the Economy Diane Dodds; and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys highlighted the need for all farmers, and all of those involved in agriculture, to play their part and reduce the rate of farm incidents.

In a joint appeal for awareness, the ministers said: ‘‘We all have a long association with farming and have all seen first-hand the devastation that follows farm incidents and fatalities.

It is very concerning to see a surge in the number of fatal farm incidents on our farms.

The ministers highlighted the need for a similar and immediate effort to the national effort to comply with Covid-19 restrictions if communities are to make a real impact on the prevalence of farm incidents.