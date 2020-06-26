More rain on the way with warm conditions continuing

More rain is expected over the weekend, with temperatures remaining warm over the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

There will be isolated heavy thunderstorms this morning in Connacht and Ulster with a lot of dry weather elsewhere, the national meteorological office notes.

In the early afternoon outbreaks of rain will spread across much of Munster, with showers developing in other regions.

It will be warm and humid in northern and eastern counties with highs of 20° to 24° but will turn much fresher further south and west with highs of 15° to 19° in mainly moderate southerly winds, the forecaster says.

Tonight will see showery rain continue in most areas, with some heavy and possibly thundery bursts. Lowest overnight temperatures of 11° to 13° are expected. There will be light variable breezes with some mist and fog forming.

Rain and soil conditions

Over the past seven days, rainfall amounts were higher than normal across the country. Parts of the country recorded between 1.5 to nearly four times their average weekly rainfalls for the time of year.

Southwestern and western counties were especially wet. The highest rainfall totals were at Valentia Observatory in Co. Kerry and Claremorris in Co. Mayo. Valentia’s rainfall total for the past week was 83.5mm, 375% of its normal for the time of year.

Claremorris recorded 63mm of rainfall, 365% of its normal. Rainfall amounts for the coming week are expected to be above average across the board.

Most places expected to have 1.5 times the average or slightly above but some northern parts may get close to four times the average.

Both spraying and drying conditions will be poor for most of the weekend and into next week.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits remain as high as 30mm to 60mm in many parts of the country and for all soil types.

The deficits in the southwest have improved somewhat and in some parts have reached field capacity. With higher-than-average rainfall expected in the week ahead an improvement is expected.

Tomorrow

There will be frequent showers tomorrow, merging into longer spells of rain at times, with some heavy bursts, especially in parts of the west and north of the country, Met Éireann says.

Winds will be mostly moderate and westerly in direction but will increase fresh to strong at times along coasts. Highest temperatures are forecast to be between 14° and 17°.

Tomorrow night will see further showers overnight. The showers will be most frequent in the north and west of the country, where they will merge into longer spells of rain towards morning.

Lowest temperatures will stay at 10° or 11° with mostly moderate westerly breezes.

Sunday

Sunday will be a wet and dull day for much of Connacht and Ulster but elsewhere there will be drier, brighter conditions with scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will reach 14° to 18° generally, though it may be a little cooler under cloud in the north. There will be moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds which will be strong along west and northwest coasts.

Sunday night will see outbreaks of rain continuing in the north and west overnight.

It will be mostly dry elsewhere with a moderate to fresh southwest wind, but winds will continue to be strong and gusty along west and northwest coasts, Met Éireann concludes.