Beef Taskforce: Differential in UK and Irish prices underlined

During the third meeting of the Beef Taskforce today, Thursday, June 25, the differential of UK steer price and the Irish steer price was clearly demonstrated.

Speaking at the Taskforce, president of Macra na Feirme Thomas Duffy called on processors to immediately address the price differential paid to farmers.

The president of the young farmers’ organisation said:

Farmers who are in a position to send livestock to Northern Ireland are receiving a higher price – but the question must be asked: How can the same processors pay a higher price for an hour’s additional travel?

Figures presented at the taskforce showed that lives exports increased by 38% to Northern Ireland despite a significant drop in overall live exports, especially on the back of weakened demand for veal calves on the continent.

Third taskforce meeting

The meeting took place via video conference earlier this afternoon, kicking off at 2:00pm.

Taskforce members had previously been provided with a written update on the work of the taskforce in May.

At today’s meeting, Bord Bia presented on the current market situation as well as providing an update on the progress of the draft application to the European Commission for Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for Irish grass-fed beef.

Following the meeting, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed commented, stating:

“Substantial progress has been made in the delivery of commitments under the beef sector agreement.

Noting that work on the actions to be implemented under the beef sector agreement had been ongoing throughout the pandemic, the minister concluded, noting:

“I am encouraged to hear of the progress on the market transparency studies by Grant Thornton, as transparency is essential to maintaining mutually beneficial relationships across the supply chain to secure the future of Irish beef.”