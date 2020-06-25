Canada’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair cancelled for 2020

Canada’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair has become the latest major industry event to fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show, which is said to be the largest of its kind in the world, was originally scheduled for November 6-15 at Exhibition Place, Toronto.

A statement posted online read: “Due to our ongoing concern regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the excitement of The Royal will have to wait for another year.

The Royal’s Board of Directors today made the heart-wrenching but unanimous decision to cancel the 2020 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. This treasured annual tradition will return better than ever in 2021.

Charlie Johnstone, chief executive officer, said: “Over the past several months, we’ve all experienced an unprecedented disruption to our daily lives and are redefining how we live, work and play.

“Ultimately, our decision is grounded in our commitment to help ensure the health and well-being of our community at large.

“Our primary responsibility remains rooted in serving our community and protecting the integrity and welfare of all. We understand and appreciate the time, effort and financial commitment required to compete and exhibit at The Royal and did not make this decision without very careful consideration.”

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the largest combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition in the world.

Each winter the show brings together hundreds of competitors, thousands of animals and hundreds of thousands of guests to celebrate the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competition.

The Royal has only been cancelled once before during World War II. At that time, the stalls within the historic Royal Horse Palace were transformed into Army Barracks to house soldiers preparing to be deployed to join our Canadian and Allied troops fighting in Europe.

“During these uncertain times, we’re heartened by the resilience of farmers, the ingenuity of entrepreneurs, and the abundance of care shown towards family, friends and animals,” Johnstone added.

As we lead up to our 100th Anniversary celebrations in 2022, we take comfort knowing that the 2021 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will be, as always, an outstanding experience for all those who compete, exhibit and attend.

In addition to The Royal’s Agricultural Food Competitions, which will still take place in 2020, virtual programming designed to engage, educate and motivate is currently being explored for this Fall. More details regarding this exciting initiative will be released soon. In the meantime, all Canadians are encouraged to continue supporting Canadian farmers, producers and local retailers.

Together we will get through this, and “Bring the Country to the City” next November 5th to 14th, 2021.