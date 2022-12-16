The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has called on the government to deliver on its commitments to support a new agri-environment scheme.

46,000 farmers have applied to enter the new Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

However, funding has been earmarked for 30,000 places under Budget 2023. Vincent Roddy, INHFA president

The INHFA said the Programme for Government outlined that farmers who were willing to deliver on climate change and improving biodiversity were promised substantial support under a new scheme.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said that the volume of ACRES applications from farmers “indicated their willingness to engage”.

He said that this has “put the ball well and truly” in Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue’s court.

During a meeting with the minister, Roddy emphasised the need for additional funding to be provided to meet the demand from farmers.

“We have always maintained that the budget would need to be increased in order to accommodate all those that wanted to join and had indicated the need for an annual budget increase of at least €100 million to accommodate up to 70,000 farmers.

“Following this year’s uptake we may require a budget to accommodate in excess of 80,000 farmers.

“While we expect the minister will seek an increase in funding to accommodate more than the 30,000 catered for in the 2023 national budget, it is vital that the minister also looks for the additional funds to accommodate all those that want to join,” Roddy said.

The INHFA leader challenged the government to deliver on their promise of a Just Transition and “ensure that no farmer that is willing to deliver on environmental ambition is left behind”.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue recently told the Dáil that he would “love” to bring all 46,000 farmers into ACRES.

However, the minister warned that this may not be an easy task.

“There are a number of issues I have to work through to see if that’s possible first of all the budget, second of all the process and the capacity of the system as to whether or not it would be able to manage that and in order to be able to ensure it gets up and runs smoothly that it works well and people get paid and on time as well,” he said.