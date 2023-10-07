Maintaining high standards of milk quality is important, but when cows enter the shed and are milked off cubicles this becomes more of a challenge.

Controlling somatic cell counts (SCC) is achieved by continuously monitoring cows. SCC rises are generally caused by increased infection levels within a herd.

Total bacterial count (TBC) and thermoduric bacteria rises are generally arise from a milking routine issue, such as inadequate washing of the machine or poor hygiene standards during the routine.

Thermoduric bacteria is present in dung, soil and animal bedding, and can enter milking equipment through dirty teats at milking time.

The risk of higher thermoduric readings increases as we move into autumn conditions, but here are some steps you can take to try control that risk:

Keep the cow’s environment clean – collecting yards and roadways in particular;

Change liners and rubber ware in the milking parlour when required;

Descale the milking machine regularly;

Check the cleaning of the milking machine and bulk tank – these should be free from any visible residue;

Disinfect the milking plant with peracetic acid;

Clean the vacuum line regularly with hot water/detergent and especially after any overflow/backflow incidents;

Use a clean filter sock during washing;

Have sufficient hot water at 75-80° for cleaning milking equipment.

Milk quality

Thermoduric bacteria are heat-resistant bacteria that can survive pasteurisation during milk processing.

The bacteria can have a major impact on milk quality, which is why controlling them on farms is so important.

Controlling thermoduric bacteria can be achieved by having better management practices on farms – this is especially important during the milking process, as this is when the bacteria has the potential to enter milk or the milking machine.

According to Teagasc, many problems with high TBCs/thermodurics are caused by inadequate levels of detergent being used for washing.

This is a common problem with automatic washing systems, where lines and detergent levels are not checked, or simple faults go unnoticed over time.

The advice is to check all equipment and barrels/drums regularly to ensure enough detergent/descaler/peracetic is being used each week.

It is also important to ensure that clusters are attached to clean and dry teats and that good practices during the milking process are followed.