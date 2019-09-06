IFRG seeks seat at Monday’s beef talks

The Irish Family Farm Rights Group (IFRG) has called for a seat at the table of the upcoming talks between farmers and meat processors.

Donie Shine, national chair of IFRG has said: “Among the issues I would raise at the talks would be that of the so-called four movements rule whereby factories withhold Bord Bia bonuses to farmers who slaughter animals with more than four changes of ownership on their cards.”

Shine added: “The IFRG has been getting to the bottom of the origins of the the four movements rule for some time now and after meeting with representatives of several big retailers based in Ireland we discovered that the majority of them have no problem with animals with more than four movements on their cards.

If progress can be made on this issue, it could remove the disproportionately adverse financial affect that it has on what should be farmers’ free trade in livestock.

Continuing, Shine asked: “Why should the trade of a weanling between separately owned holdings accrue a penalty on that animal’s card if both holdings are Bord Bia approved while the movement of a heifer between two separately owned holdings, not for the purposes of sale but for rearing purposes only, doesn’t accrue a penalty.

What is the difference between either scenario when it comes to the health and welfare of an animal?

Concluding, Shine added that IFRG supported recent calls to increase the age limit that animals must be slaughtered from 30 months to 36 months.

