Largely dry and bright conditions this weekend

Weather conditions over the weekend will be largely dry and bright with sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Friday, September 6, will start dull and damp, but the rain will clear this morning and the rest of the day will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers.

According to the national forecaster, highest temperatures today will reach 19° in places.

Tonight will continue to be generally dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range from 9° to 11° with moderate westerly winds.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be dry almost everywhere with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 16° to 18° and just light northwest winds.

Saturday night will continue dry with long clear periods. However, conditions will be chilly, with lowest temperatures ranging from 5° to 9° with calm conditions.

Finally, Sunday will be largely dry and bright with sunny spells.

According to Met Éireann, there will be a few outbreaks of rain in the west on Sunday.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will reach 20°. During the evening, it will cloud up in western counties and rain will track across the country on Sunday night.

Drying conditions will be moderate generally, but no prolonged dry spells are expected while conditions for spraying will be limited due to the mixed and often breezy weather with rain or showers occasionally.