Donegal Cheviot sheep group set to host first show and sale

The newly formed Donegal Cheviot sheep group is set to hold its first show and sale today, Friday, September 6.

The show and sale will take place at Ballybofey & Stranorlar Livestock Mart, and is due to commence at 4:00pm, with the sale scheduled for 6:00pm.

According to the group, there are over “600 sheep entered into the show and sale”.

The sale will consist of: Cheviot ewes;

Cheviot cross Suffolk ewes;

Cheviot cross Blackface hoggets; and

Cheviot ewe lambs.

Speaking to AgriLand, James Lorinyenko, chairperson of the group, explained that farmers have been producing good-quality animals for years. This show and sale will allow farmers to market their sheep, he said.

Advertisement

“Traditionally, farmers would have sold their animals through marts or online. This led to the idea of forming a group which allows farmers to showcase their animals,” he added.

“We are looking to produce high-quality commercial females, that are hardy and prolific,” James concluded.

Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Breeders’ Association

The Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Breeders’ Association is hosting its 77th annual show and sale on Saturday, October 5, at Blessington Mart, Co. Wicklow. The show and sale will consist of 250 registered rams.

The prices from last year’s show ranged from €150/head up to €230/head for Cheviot hoggets, with prize winners making €257.

Breeding ewes made from €120/head up to €190/head and Cheviot ewe lambs sold for €90-165/head.