IFAC to honor women changing ‘the face of agriculture’

To coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, accountancy and financial advisory firm, IFAC has launched a campaign to highlight women working in the farming, food and agri business sectors nationwide.

Commenting on the announcement, head of business development at IFAC, Noreen Lacey, praised the move saying: “Women are taking legal ownership of family farms and in doing so reflecting a global trend towards the feminisation of professions.

We’re also seeing a big increase in women in leadership positions in food and agri businesses from farm machinery, to ag-tech innovation to artisan-food production with global ambitions and lots more besides.

“More and more women are choosing a career in agriculture and are thriving as a result.

Lacey outlined that IFAC decided to run the campaign to coincide with International Women’s Day in an effort to shine a light on the women all over this country who are “changing the face of Irish agriculture”.

She added: “We’re proud to support these incredible women doing great work and achieving their own balance for better.”

