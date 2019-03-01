Agri-fundraiser for cancer patient bus service to hit €60,000

A fundraiser to be held in Co. Mayo this evening is expected to make “in excess” of €60,000 to pay for a bus to transport cancer patients in the region to Galway city for treatment.

The fundraiser has been organised by the Mayo committee of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), in conjunction with Aurivo and McHale Farm Machinery.

It takes the form of a draw which will be held tonight (Friday, March 1) at the Halfway House in Islandeady, just outside Castlebar, at 9:00pm.

The funds will be partially put towards the purchase of a bus that will transport cancer patients to University Hospital Galway for treatment.

A representative for the IFA said that the draw is expected to raise over €60,000, and tickets for the raffle are expected to sell right up to the beginning of the night’s proceedings at 9:00pm.

Michael Ring, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, is expected to attend the fundraiser tonight, and has also allocated €100,000 to this project from his department.

IFA president Joe Healy will also be in attendance, along with representatives from Cancer Care West.

The representative for the IFA said: “We have all sorts of prizes tonight. You name it, we’ve got it. But it’s actually the cause itself that attracted the ticket sales; It’s a great cause. We couldn’t believe how many tickets were sold.”