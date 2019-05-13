IFA to hold regional nitrates derogation meetings

Following the decision by the Department of Agriculture to conduct an early review of the terms of the nitrates derogations, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has announced that it will hold five regional farmer meetings.

According to the department, the outcome of the review – including recommendations – will be published in June allowing derogation farmers sufficient time to plan for the 2020 year.

Commenting on the announcement, chairman of the IFA’s Environmental Committee Thomas Cooney said: “A workable derogation is critical.

Farmers in derogation already have additional onerous obligations and responsibilities.

“This review must not be used as a stick to impose further costs, measures and inspections on these farmers.”

May 16, Riverside Park Hotel, Macroom, Co. Cork;

May 17, Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles, Co. Tipperary;

May 21, Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Co. Carlow;

May 22, Ardboyne Hotel, Navan, Co. Meath;

May 23, McWilliam Park Hotel, Claremorris, Co. Mayo. All meetings will begin at 8:00pm. The dates and venues of the meetings are as follows:

The IFA’s dairy chairman Tom Phelan added: “Farmers have made significant investments in bringing their farms up to the highest environmental standards and ensuring compliance with the requirements of the current derogation.”