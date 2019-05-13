Dry week in store with temperatures set to cross 20°

Overall, this week will be dry and sunny with the mercury set to rise over and above 20°, according to the national forecaster.

Today, Monday, May 13, will be a dry and mostly sunny day. Highest temperatures will range from 15° to 20° with moderate to fresh southerly breezes.

Temperatures will be coolest along the south and east coasts and warmest in Connacht.

Drying will be pretty good overall this week, according to Met Eireann.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 5° to 8°.

Tomorrow, Tuesday will be a dry and mostly sunny day also. Highest temperatures will range from 16° to 21° with moderate south to southeast breezes. It will be coolest on east and south coasts and warmest in the midlands and Connacht.

Tuesday night will be dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 7° or 8 degrees.

Wednesday will continue to be dry with good sunny spells.

However, it will become a bit cloudier in the west later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from 15° to 20° with moderate southeast breezes.

Good opportunities for spraying are expected this week, though the breeze will be fresh at times near Munster coasts.

It will be coolest in the east and south and warmest in the midlands and northwest.

Thursday will continue largely dry with sunny spells.

There will be a bit more cloud than previous days with a possibility of one or two isolated showers later in the day.