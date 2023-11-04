National poultry committee chair Nigel Sweetnam has called for cross-border education and co-operation in the poultry sector for the island of Ireland.

Speaking at the Poultry Industry Education Trust Conference this week in Cookstown, Co. Cavan, the chair said that this co-operation is “imperative” for the sector.

The issue of a lack of youth entering the industry over the past number of years was raised at the conference.

“The poultry industry has lost its shine and needs to be reinvigorated,” Sweetnam said.

“Across the whole island we are looking at an aging farmer profile which must be addressed,” he added.

Cross-border education

Sweetnam acknowledged the work of Teagasc’s poultry advisor Rebecca Tierney, and asked that the recently launched apprenticeship scheme gets greater support from industry and government.

The new apprenticeships introduced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris allows for young farmers to be employed by commercial farm enterprises such as arable, dairy, cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep and suckler farm enterprises.

The apprentices will take part in an integrated programme of workplace training along-side traditional classroom and blended on-line delivery.

The farm manager apprenticeship and farm technician apprenticeship were both welcomed by the IFA. It stated stated that these apprenticeships will aid in creating generational renewal.

“Education begins with children, something that we can sometimes overlook but must be valued. Therefore, it is vital we have a balanced approach to primary and secondary school education around food and nutritional education.

“All stakeholders need to take responsibility and teach the younger generation where their food comes from and enable them to appreciate the value of all food produce,” Sweetnam said.