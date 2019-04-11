IFA to protest over ‘lack of progress’ on Fair Deal Scheme

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is planning to hold a protest over “failures” in finding a breakthrough on the issue of reforming the Fair Deal Scheme, AgriLand understands.

It is believed that the protest will be held outside the Department of Health buildings on Baggot Street in Dublin, next Tuesday, April 16.

The protest will kick off from approximately between 11:00am and 11:30am.

The demonstration will be held by the organisation in response to the “lack of progress” being made on the reform of the Fair Deal Scheme.

It is understood that the IFA has grown frustrated with the ongoing “back and forth” on the issue.

Last week, the Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, said that a report on the review of the Fair Deal Scheme is nearing completion and a final draft will be submitted “very shortly”.

Responding to parliamentary questions on when the review for setting up nursing home prices under the scheme will be published, asked by deputies Carol Nolan, Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin, Brendan Smith and Kathleen Funchion, the minister said:

“The report of the NHSS [Nursing Homes Support Scheme] review published in 2015 identified a number of issues for more detailed consideration, including a review of the pricing mechanism.”

He noted that a steering group was established to oversee and manage the pricing review, which included representatives from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF), the Department of Health and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

The pricing review was due to conclude in June 2017.

I understand that the NTPF is now close to completing the report and it is expected that the steering group will be provided with a final draft very shortly.