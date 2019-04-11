Dublin2Mayo comp: Fancy winning a tractor and taking part in the 280km spin?

Members of the public are in with a chance to be in the middle of the action at the upcoming Dublin2Mayo Tractor Run if they make a donation to the run – in aid of some great causes.

The event itself – which builds on the success of last year’s run – will kick off on Good Friday, April 19, from Dublin Port, according to organisers.

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the two-day “spin”, one of the organisers, Diarmaid Waldron, said:

If a person donates €10 they’re in with a chance to drive a tractor from Dublin to Mayo. The proceeds go towards the charity then.

Those interested in donating – and entering the draw, which will be conducted early next week, can do so by donating to the fundraiser here.

As part of their fundraising initiative organisers are also selling raffle tickets, with the top prize of a Massey Ferguson 135 tractor, which will be held on Easter Sunday evening.

Donating €10 could bring home the “mighty Massey” for the lucky winner.

“Tickets are €10 each or three for €20 and the tractor in the raffle is a 135 Massey Ferguson which will be taking part in the run as well.”

While the route itself will be much the same as last year, this year’s run will start from Dublin Port, Alexander Road.

A set figure of 35 tractors have been given clearance to depart from Dublin Port; however, plenty of more vehicles will join in en route, according to Waldron.

The first meeting point for those seeking to join will be in Mother Hubbard’s on the old N4 road. More tractors will join in at Hamill’s filling station, outside Mullingar town.

“We’re heading for Longford then; Longford Vintage Club are meeting us in Edworthstown and they’re bringing us into Longford town, into the old army barracks,” Waldron added.

“It’s a two-day run. Good Friday morning it’s starting off; we’re hoping to be in Longford by 4:00pm to 4:30pm.

“The Longford Arms is where we’re staying that night; we’ve Johnnie Brady and Rhythm and Sticks playing that night. The next morning we’re heading for Kilkenny, Co. Mayo.”

This year’s drive will be in aid of three charitable causes: the National Rehabilitation Unit, Dun Laoghaire; the Paediatric and Special Care Unit, Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar; and the Paediatric and Special Care Unit, Castlebar University Hospital.

“Last year, we raised just over €96,000; this year, we hope to hit €100,000,” Waldron said.

Explaining how the run came about, the organiser added: “Two of the main committee members and organisers for this run, their child was in hospital in Castlebar and Dublin and they were looked after very well.

“They decided to give something back and said why not do a tractor run as a thank you for all the help.”

Meanwhile, the granddaughter of Paddy Duffy – who last September drove his restored Massey Ferguson 35X from Malin Head to Mizen Head in aid of cardiac services and sadly died recently – is set to take to the wheel for the upcoming drive.

There’s another man dressing up as a drag queen. If we get over €50,000 raised – which we have already – he has no option but to dress as a drag queen and drive a tractor from Dublin to Mayo.

Johnston’s Farm Equipment in Longford will also be sponsoring a tractor for a participant to use for the event.

“There will be donation buckets en route; there’s a link on the Facebook page, the Dublin2Mayo Tractor Run, you can donate on that as well.”

The finish point will take the form of the “Big Red Barn” which will host the celebrations following the conclusion of the run on the Saturday and Sunday night in Kilkelly village, Co. Mayo.

Saturday night will see acts such as Richie Remo, the Kilkennys and Rejig playing in the barn.

Meanwhile, on the Sunday night, the raffle for 135 will be held, with entertainment on the night provided by Atlantic rhythm, Pamela Kilmartin and Robert Maxwell.