Macra elects vice-presidents for 2019-2021

The Macra election is now officially complete. The count for the three positions of vice-president in Leinster, Munster and the north-west took place today in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

The last ballot papers were submitted today. Ballot papers were first issued on March 19 as AgriLand understands, but there was confusion over this.

A total of 150 clubs returned votes. Two votes were spoiled on inspection of envelopes.

National President Elect Thomas Duffy will take the reigns along with the new vice-presidents at the National AGM on May 11 in Co. Kildare, having ran uncontested in this year’s election.

The association will also celebrate its 75th year in existence that weekend.

Advertisement

Vice-presidents elected

Following the count, Gerard Mahon from Co. Offaly was elected in Leinster. Seán Wallace from Muskerry – who is the current chair of the competitions committee – was elected in Munster and Fergus O’Rourke from Co. Leitrim was elected in the north-west.

A total of nine members ran for the position of vice-president across the three regions of Leinster, Munster and the north-west.

AgriLand followed the count as it happened; for full details see the article below.