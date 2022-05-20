Agriland understands that the previously announced pay rises by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) for its president, deputy president and director general will go ahead.

The organisation recently held a national council meeting at which, several motions, including ones in relation to the pay rises, were discussed.

In a recent statement, the IFA said that its remuneration committee had reviewed the salaries of the three individuals.

IFA pay rises

Following review, the salary of the IFA president, Tim Cullinan will increase from €120,000 to €140,000, and deputy president Brian Rushe will be paid €40,000, up from €35,000.

The IFA extended the contract of its director general, Damian McDonald, and will increase his salary from €185,350 (plus an employer pension contribution of €27,802) to €215,998.

This is “in line with the pay scale for the secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)”, according to the IFA statement in April.

Agriland understands that the pay rises did not require approval by the national council, but various motions were brought to national council regarding the increases which had to be discussed.

Motions had been put forward and passed at executive meetings in counties including Cork, Kerry and Donegal.

One motion sought reconsideration of the pay increases, while another was a motion of no confidence in the remuneration committee which had approved the pay rises.

It’s understood that none of the motions presented in relation to the announced pay rises were carried at the national council meeting this week.