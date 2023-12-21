It is important that farmers access to antiparasitic products “cannot be impeded” by “unnecessary constraints” on prescribers or suppliers, according to Irish Farmers Association (IFA) national animal health chair, TJ Maher.

Maher said as farmers they “fully support” the appropriate and targeted use of the products on farms.

Drafting of the statutory instrument (SI) for the supply of antiparasitic products is ongoing.

According to Veterinary Ireland, the ability to farm livestock on grazing systems is only possible where parasitic disease can be managed effectively, and antiparasitic resistance can have effects on public health and the agri-food industry.

Maher said that while drafting is ongoing, all stakeholders must “have an active role” in prescribing and supplying products to farmers continuously.

He added that the construct of the SI is “important” to ensure all actors in the chain are delivering the correct and “most beneficial message for farmers” on farm parasite control.

Antiparasitic products

The IFA chair said it is “critical” in this process that there is a consistency of the right advice and information from all actors in the chain.

“This message cannot be diluted or tailored based on economic interests of any of the service providers be they veterinary practitioners or licensed merchants,” Maher said.

He said key issues for farmers deciding on parasite control strategies is firstly to identify if there is a need for treatment.

“If there is then it is important the correct product is used with emphasis on identifying resistance and also considering withdrawal periods for the product dependant on the category of animal and sales plans for those animals.

“When treating animals, the correct dose rates are critically important as this can extend withdrawal periods,” Maher said.

Maher added that when animals are close to slaughter, the actual benefits of any treatment should be considered as the costs most likely would outweigh any performance benefits.