IFA deputy presidential hopefuls make final pitches

The IFA election hustings are drawing to a close tonight, Thursday, November 21, with the Woodford Dolmen hotel in Carlow seeing the final debate, where candidates in the association’s upcoming presidential and deputy presidential elections are making their final pitches.

Although much the focus has been on the three presidential candidates – Tim Cullinan, Angus Woods and John Coughlan – the important role of deputy president is also being keenly contested between Thomas Cooney and Brian Rushe.

Candidates will undoubtedly be releasing final statements to give their election hopes a final boost, with Thomas Cooney doing so this evening.

Cooney commented that “experience matters” in the role of deputy president.

“Over the next year, CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] after 2020 will be decided, the EU will push to finalise a Mercosur deal, Brexit will be brought to a head, and the new EU environmental plan will be developed. Farmers must ensure they have the strongest representation possible when dealing with all these issues,” he said.

Cooney, the association’s current environment chairperson, argued that he had that requisite experience for the job of tacking these issues, citing his dealings, negotiations and talks with former European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan; the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier; and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

IFA members will get a chance to vote for the association’s next president and vice-president when polls open from, Monday, November 25.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for coverage of the election over the coming days and weeks.