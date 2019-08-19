IFA calls for price index to allow farmers pursue ‘the full value of stock’

“An accurate price index is essential to arm farmers” with key market information and allow them to pursue the full value of their stock.”

This is according to the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Joe Healy, who was speaking on his way into day two of the beef talks.

With Brexit just 73 days away, the IFA president stressed that support “is urgently required” for beef farmers who are “in the middle of an income crisis”.

Healy further noted that he would be seeking a strong commitment from the meeting that the Irish Government will tackle the issue of sub-standard imports into the EU market from third countries.

The IFA president stressed that these imports do not meet the same “stringent standards” as EU producers and added that the imported beef “must be banned”.

The IFA president said greater transparency is needed in the food chain to deliver a fair price back to farmers.

Concluding, the president said the IFA will also make “a strong case for a fully funded CAP and protect its share of the EU Budget”.

He noted that it must be ensured that the current level of direct payments to Irish beef farmers is protected.