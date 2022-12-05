The contest to become the next national president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has begun with two candidates in the running following the conclusion of the formal nomination process.

The candidates are Dermot Kelleher, a suckler farmer from Inchigeela in west Cork.

He is the current national president of ICSA and is aiming to continue his tenure for another two years. He previously served as chair of ICSA’s Suckler Committee and as ICSA Munster vice president.

Also in the running is Sean McNamara, a sheep, beef, and suckler farmer from Lismacaffrey, Co. Westmeath. He currently holds the position of ICSA Sheep chair, a position he has held for four years.

The election will take place in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise, Co. Laois on Wednesday, December 14.

Proceedings will begin at 7:00p.m with each candidate making a presentation to the association’s National Executive which will be followed by a ‘questions and answers’ session with the candidates.

The vote will follow, with a result expected at 9:00p.m.

ICSA presidential election

The election of a president for the ICSA comes at a time of controversy for the beef and sheep sectors, following the publication of the final report of the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group.

The association has previously stated that it has reserved its position on the report due to what it described as the lack of concrete commitments around funding for the measures.

The final report puts forward nine direct measures that could be adapted by the sectors to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Included in the report are two options to reduce the number of suckler cows in the country.

The ICSA said it does not support measures that lead to reduced output, in the absence of a coherent plan to support viable suckler, beef and sheep systems.