The two candidates who were bidding to become the new leader of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) have reached a power-sharing agreement after the presidential ballot ended in a tie.

Current president of the ICSA, Dermot Kelleher was seeking re-election, while current sheep chair of the association, Sean McNamara had also put his name forward for the position.

The election took place at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise, Co. Laois last night (Wednesday, December 14).

Each candidate made a presentation to the association’s National Executive which was followed by a ‘questions and answers’ session with the candidates before ballots were cast. ICSA members arriving in Portlaoise. Image: ICSA

Following the announcement that the election had resulted in a dead heat, Kelleher and McNamara agreed to a power-sharing agreement for the leadership of ICSA for the next two years

It has been agreed that Dermot Kelleher will remain in situ as president for 2023 and Sean McNamara will take up the office of president for 2024, a statement from ICSA explained.

The deal will also see McNamara be given a position on ICSA management committee in the new year.

The candidates have agreed to work together in the best interest of farmers and the ICSA.

The pair will meet Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue at 8:00a.m today to discuss the food vision strategy and other issues.

Dermot Kelleher hails from Inchigeela in west Cork, where he runs a suckler farm with his wife Mary.

They have five adult children, two of whom are farming.

Dermot’s eldest son Christopher is now involved in the home farm where alongside the sucklers they keep a herd of pedigree Charolais cattle, and his other son Tim breeds pedigree Zwartbles sheep.

Kelleher was first elected president of ICSA in December 2020 and has served as the association’s national suckler chair and Munster vice-president in the past.

Sean McNamara is a sheep, suckler, and beef farmer, farming at Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath. He is the current ICSA national sheep chair.

He is married to Eleanor, and they have four children ranging in ages from 19 to 25 years old, three of whom are active in the farming business.

McNamara also has a cattle and sheep haulage business and is, along with his son, involved in buying stock for other farmer clients and they also have an involvement in the live export of sheep and cattle.