The Irish Angus Cattle Society’s Elite Show and Sale took place on Saturday (December 10) at the Showgrounds in Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

Taking the top price at the sale was Lot 70, Carrowboy Untouchable ET. This heifer was bred by Alan Gibbons from Caggle, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon.

The judge on the day was Luis Tavares da Silva from Portugal, who placed the Angus heifer as first in the Senior Heifer Class,after which she went on to win the Senior Heifer Championship. Carrowboy Untouchable ET

Untouchable was sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630 and was purchased for €10,000 by Brendan O’Mahony from Dowagh Cross, Co. Mayo.

Angus bull prices

The top price in the bull section was achieved twice in the sale. The first bull to secure it was Lot 3, Lavally Ultra.

This Angus bull was bred by the Mullooly Family, also from from Strokestown, and was awarded first place in its class. Ultra also took the Senior Bull Championship title.

Sired by Hw Farghal T516, Ultra was purchased for €8,200 by Finbarr Cahill from Shankill Lower, Co. Cavan.

Lavally Ultra

The second bull to secure €8,200 was Lot 20, Drumcrow Urban Fire, bred by Margaret Mc Kiernan from Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co. Cavan.

Selling at €8,200 and sired by Drumcrow Prosecco T714, Drumcrow Urban was bought by Brendan Regan, Cooney Island, Co. Roscommon. Drumcrow Urban

A statement from the cattle society said: “The export market held strong at sale time with a number of animals being exported to Northern Ireland, England and Scotland from the sale.”

The gallery below shows some of the other sample bull prices from the sale: Niall Conaty, Corratubber, Co. Cavan, secured €5,300 for Ellens Urban (sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630) Shane McKiernan, Corlismore, Co. Cavan secured €6,400 for Drumcarbin Ukraine (sired by Loughlynn Hum Dunger) Cormac Duignan, Laheens, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim sold the Junior Bull Champion for €3,600. Laheens Ugo 542 ET (sired by Bohey Jasper) Paul Mc Kiernan, Augharan, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim secured €4,000 for Gallaway Umpire (sired by Linton Gibertines) Kevin Diffley from Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim secured €4,000 for Clooncolligan Unbelievable (sired by Drumsna Pat) Thomas Mulligan, Drumod, Co. Leitrim, secured €4,300 for Clooncarne Underground (sired by Stouphill Bomber T182) Dan and Rose Murphy, Millstreet, Co. Cork secured €5,200 for Clara Ungar (sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630) Noel and Lisa Dowd, Creggs, Co. Roscommon, secured €5,400 for Loughglass Unpire (sired by Tofts Foremost Lord) Patrick Regan Jnr. Cloonmore, Ballyfarna, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, secured €6,000 for Loughlynn Unique (sired by Netherton Americano M703)

There was an 81% clearance in the bull section and the average sale price was €3,600.

Heifer prices

Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig from Coolarty, Co. Longford secured €5,000 for their heifer Millbawn Una Donna, sired by Hw Farghal T516. This heifer was purchased by David O’Connor Knock, Co. Mayo. Millbawn Una Donna

J and F Appelbe from Carrigroe, Co. Cork, sold their heifer Carrigroe U Pearl for €5,000. This heifer was sired by Carrigroe Real McCoy.

Cathal and J.J. McCormack from Steil, Co. Roscommon took the Junior Heifer Champion award for their heifer Steil U Molly sired by Fordel Lockdown. This heifer sold for €4,600 to Thomas Pollard, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Hugh Fox from Elphin, Co. Roscommon, sold his heifer Greeve Una for €4,300. This heifer was sired by Hw Farghal T516 and was purchased by Padraig O’Reilly, Killishandra, Co. Cavan.

The gallery below shows some of the other sample heifer prices from the sale: Greeve Una Steil U Molly

The Senior Heifer Reserve Champion and first-prize winner in the Senior Heifer Class 8 was Mough Unique.

Sired by Carrigroe Nationwide 1450 and exhibited by Brian McWeeney, Longstone, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, this heifer was purchased by Leelaud Graham, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal for €4,000.

Securing €3,700 was Cherrywood Una. This heifer was sired by Laheens Prince of Eslin and exhibited by Basil Kells, Derrylane, Co. Cavan.

There was a 74% clearance rate in the Angus heifer sale and the average sale price was €3,200.