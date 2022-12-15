There is nearly a €2/kg in the difference between the French and Irish lamb price, going by the latest Bord Bia sheepmeat price tracker.

The prices outlined are up to December 3, and put France well out in the front of other countries at €8.52/kg.

Coming second to France, but still nearly 65c/kg behind, is Spain at €7.88/kg.

This is followed by the Irish price which is at €6.56/kg – €1.96/kg less than the French price.

However, when compared to the previous 12 months, the Irish price is behind by 44c/kg (it was at €7.00/kg in 2021).

Just behind the current Irish price is Great Britain, which is on €6.52/kg. This followed by Northern Ireland, at €6.24/kg.

At the bottom of the table is Australia and New Zealand at €4.77/kg and €4.76/kg respectively.

Nearly all of these key sheepmeat-producing nations’ lamb price has fallenwhen compared to the same period 12 months ago, with the exception of two countries (France and Spain).

Irish price

In relation to the sheep trade at home, Bord Bia said that the deadweight prices currently available are reflective of a more difficult trading environment for lamb than the corresponding period last year.

Inflation pressures are impacting demand for lamb Bord Bia said, in key export markets and also on the domestic market, with weaker demand in particular for larger and more valuable cuts.