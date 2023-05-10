The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has said that the Food Vision Tillage Group will have its work cut out for it as it tackles potential grain and straw shortages this year.

As previously reported by Agriland, the new group, established by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will meet for the first time tomorrow (Thursday, May 11).

The primary role of the group will be to address the climate change targets that have been put in place for the crops sector.

Tillage

ICSA Tillage Committee chair, Gavin Carberry said the fact that 30% of spring sowing has yet to be completed will only add to the already predicted shortage of straw and grain later in the year.

Speaking ahead of his attendance at the first sitting of the Food Vision Tillage Group at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine facility at Backweston, Carberry said:

“What the tillage sector can or cannot produce in any given year has a huge knock-on effect on all the other sectors.

“Already this year we know the overall tillage area is set to fall by some 8,000ha, and in terms of our ability to supply enough grains for feed or straw for bedding over the winter the outlook does not look good.”

ICSA

The ICSA chair said that options for tillage farmers are diminishing and there is now a possibility that land could be left idle.

“The weather has been against us in recent weeks; the advice from Teagasc is to try to keep sowing for another week or two but there is no guarantee that it will be possible.

“If we cannot sow grains and cereals, we are looking at planting maize or beet crops which itself is problematic as there may be no market for it,” Carberry said.

“Tillage farmers are also experiencing massive difficulties when it comes to leasing land.

“Many dairy farmers are looking to increase their holdings due to changes in the nitrates regulations which leaves the lower income sectors unable to compete.

“Grain prices are also down to 2018 levels, despite big increases in our costs. None of this tallies with the governments stated aim of increasing the national tillage area by 52,000ha by 2030 as part of our climate strategy,” he added.

“It is clear the Food Vision Tillage Group will have its work cut out, but it is also clear that more tactical planning encompassing all sectors is required.

“We need solutions that address the needs of each sector without negatively impacting other sectors,” Carberry concluded.