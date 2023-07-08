The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has said that losses for beef farmers cannot be compounded by further price cuts.

ICSA Beef Committee chair Edmund Graham said that any talk of further cuts to beef prices are deeply troubling given what farmers are currently paying to produce beef.

“It appears factories remain hell bent on getting prices down – whether market indications show a need for that or not.

“We listen to their excuses, but they just do not add up to the level of scaling back on price they have already done, and by all accounts, are planning to do,” he said.

Advertisement

ICSA

Graham said that it is “astonishing” that meat processors are attempting to ignore what is costing Irish farmers to produce beef.

“Feedstuffs are almost as dear as they were last year and none of our other input costs have reduced in any meaningful manner.

“At the same time many beef farmers are trying to adjust to significantly reduced basic payments.

“Put simply we are operating with higher costs and lower supports, and we already losing €300 per head on stores purchased in the spring. This cannot continue,” he said.

Advertisement

ICSA Beef chair Edmund Graham during beef protests in 2018

The ICSA Beef chair has urged all farmers to push hard for prices in the coming weeks.

“I would encourage all farmers to negotiate hard for prices and to keep voicing their dissatisfaction at what is being offered.

“The cost of production which Teagasc has put at €6/kg cannot continue to be disregarded,” Graham said.