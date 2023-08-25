The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has claimed that approvals for Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) applications could be delayed until early next year.

The deputy president of the farming organisation, Denis Drennan has reiterated his call on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to immediately approval all eligible applications made in the first tranche of the new scheme.

“What we have at present is a complete debacle which ICMSA identified earlier this year would happen, the department [of Agriculture, Food and the Marine] made the situation worse by extending the closing date for Tranche 1,” he said.

Drennan said there are “suggestions now that it could be late 2023 or early 2024 before approvals are issued”, which he said is “absolutely ridiculous”.

“It was obvious what was going to happen earlier this year and it is hugely disappointing that the department did not address the matter at that time,” he said.

TAMS

The ICMSA deputy president said farmers want and are willing to invest in environmental improvements on their farms.

However, they cannot begin the works as they have not secured approval under TAMS.

“In addition, we have completely missed the summer period which is the safest period for carrying out farm investments.

“On the other hand, the department is sending out its inspectors under Basic Income Support Scheme (BISS) and other schemes doing farm inspections on a daily basis and potentially penalising for issues that may be resolved by the delayed investment,” Drennan said.

“Farmers are willing to invest at a time of squeezed incomes but the system in 2023 is completely failing farmers and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine should intervene immediately,” he added.

Drennan also called on Minister McConalogue to set a closing date for Tranche 2 that guarantees that these farmers will receive approval before the end of the year.

“The management of farm schemes in 2023 is of huge concern to farmers and the minister must take steps to resolve these matters immediately,” he said.