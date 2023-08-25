Tirlán milk suppliers have said that spreading slurry using low emissions slurry spreading equipment (LESS) is the top action they have taken so far this year when it comes to sustainability initiatives.

In order to continue to receive Tirlán’s Sustainability Action Payment in 2024 farmers have to declare their sustainability actions so far this year.

The Sustainability Action Payment is a €54 million, three year support package that was introduced by Tirlán last year.

Suppliers receive a 0.5 cent/L if they deliver on certain sustainability actions – these actions are verified by a combination of Glanbia Ireland records and through the Bord Bia Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme.

Advertisement

Last year the average payment to farmers who delivered on the required sustainability actions was worth almost €3,000.

According to Tirlán the objective of the payment is “to assist dairy suppliers in reducing the carbon footprint, enhancing water quality and biodiversity and improving air quality and soil health of farms”

Farmers in the south of Ireland have the option to choose to deliver on 7 out of 18 sustainability actions available to them, while milk suppliers in Northern Ireland can deliver on 5 out of 12 possible actions available.

Some of the options include:

Advertisement

Reducing carbon emissions by utilising multi-species swards and clover;

Measuring grass growth;

Improving the herd Economic Breeding Index (EBI) to deliver lower GHG emissions;

Milk recording for the herd;

Improving air quality through use of Low Emissions Slurry Spreading (LESS) equipment;

Use of protected urea;

Supporting biodiversity by planting additional native trees and increasing hedgerows;

Protecting soil health and water quality through nutrient management planning.

According to Tirlán the top five actions taken by milk suppliers last year ranged from LESS in top position to herd disease screening, then improved herd EBI, fencing off watercourses and milk recording.

Tirlán milk price

Earlier this month Tirlán confirmed it will reduce down the price paid for milk supplied in July by 2.5c/L on the June price.

The co-op has confirmed that it will pay a total of 35.58c/L (including VAT) for July creamery milk supplies based on 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Tirlán said the July milk price is as follows:

Base milk price of 31.58c/L (including VAT);

Support Payment of 3.5c/L(including VAT);

Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L(including VAT) to all qualifying suppliers.

The chair of the co-op, John Murphy, has repeatedly warned in recent months that global dairy markets have continued to weaken which has resulted in a reduction in the base price.