Serious delays on the M7, due to a traffic incident involving a load of bales caused the All-Ireland Hurling Championships semi-final start time to be delayed.

It is understood that a truck carrying the bales struck a flyover bridge overhead, as it travelled beneath, causing the bales to fall onto the road and obstruct the smooth flow of traffic.

The delay postponed throw-in time at Croke Park for 30 minutes, until 5.30pm.

A motorist who came upon the incident, alerted other road users via social media.

“Be careful if driving on the #N7 before the new exit at Kerry Group in Naas. Truck carrying hay hit the bridge and hay everywhere on the road and bits of the bridge fell also. Traffic is mental.”

The motorist told Agriland that no other road users were impacted “to his knowledge” but that the bales were causing traffic to have to “zigzag” to avoid them.

Advertisement

“By the time I got there, you could drive past it but had to zigzag in and out around it.”

The motorist said that there were pieces of the bridge – that had been struck by the load – visible on the road. Be careful if driving on the #N7 before the new exit at Kerry Group in Naas. Truck carrying hay hit the bridge and hay everywhere on the road and bits of the bridge fell also. Traffic is mental pic.twitter.com/nqMsVg6Kaj— Jamie 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@Jamiemoore1209) August 7, 2021 Image source: Jamie Moore; Twitter @jamiemoore1209

The GAA also tweeted that the hurling semi-final throw-in would be delayed for 30 minutes, until 5.30pm due to traffic delays on the M7.