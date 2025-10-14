Gardaí: Two people injured after collision involving car and horse

Gardaí have confirmed that a woman in her 40s has suffered serious life threatening injuries following a road traffic collision involving a car and a horse in Co. Clare.

It is understood that the incident took place on the N85 near Cahercalla More, Ennis in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, October 14).

Emergency services and gardaí rushed to the scene where they found the driver of the car, a man in his 40s, and the passenger, a woman in her 40s.

The woman has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where she is being treated for serious life threatening injuries.

The man was also brought to University Hospital Limerick for treatment; his injuries are currently believed to not be life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the serious injury road traffic collision to come forward.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that the collision involving a car and a horse occurred shortly after 3:00a.m this morning.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. The passenger, a woman in her 40s was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious life threatening injuries.

"The driver of the car, a man in his 40s was also conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of injuries believed to not be life threatening at this time.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N85 near Cahercalla More between 2:45am and 3:15am on Tuesday, October 14, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information should contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí added that investigations into the road traffic collision are ongoing.