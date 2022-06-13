The board of Kepak Group has today (Monday, June 13) announced the appointment of human resources (HR) consultant Orla Coughlan as a non-executive director.

Coughlan, a human capital consultant and leadership coach, has worked at executive level with business leaders and global markets in Europe, the United States and Asia for over 25 years.

She has also focused on developing business strategy through acquiring and growing businesses in consumer and enterprise technology.

Kepak appointment

Orla is the granddaughter of Roger Coughlan, who ran a retail butcher business in Cork until the 1970s.

She holds a bachelor of arts in psychology and economics from University College Cork (UCC) and a diploma in executive coaching from the Irish Management Institute (IMI).

Coughlan’s previous roles include global vice-president HR at Activision Blizzard in the US, and chief human resources director at eir in Ireland.

In 2017, she founded The Riasc Partnership, based in Co. Kerry, which works with entrepreneurs and organisations on people development, leadership coaching and start-up business strategy.

Coughlan is a passionate advocate for the role of women in business and is a member of the steering committee of ‘The 30% Club Ireland’.

She is committed to achieving better gender balance at leadership levels in Irish companies.

Coughlan is also a non-executive board member of SOLAS, the State agency for further education and training, and KerrySciTech.

Growing from establishment of a butcher shop in Dublin in 1966, Kepak now employs over 4,500 people and has a turnover of €1.5 billion.

The meat processor operates 12 manufacturing facilities throughout Ireland and the UK and has sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.