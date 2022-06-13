The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), in association with FPM Accountants, will host a webinar on Farm Debt Solutions on Wednesday, June 15.

The free event has been designed to help those in the farming community who are struggling with unmanageable debt or mortgage arrears.

The farm debt event will feature insolvency practitioner Gary Digney from accounting firm FPM.

Commenting on the upcoming webinar, ICSA president, Dermot Kelleher said: “Experience has shown us that farms and farming families can fall into serious financial difficulties for a wide variety of reasons, and often through very little fault of their own.

“However, farmers need to be aware that there are solutions out there – no matter how intractable the situation might seem. It is never too late to seek help and many people will be amazed at what can actually be done to save homes and farms that are on a financial cliff edge.”

“There is legislation out there which can be used to assist even those who believe they are beyond help,” Kelleher added.

The seminar is open to any farmer or farm family in financial difficulty, and participants can attend anonymously, as the ICSA has said that privacy is guaranteed.

“The webinar will address what debt solutions are available to you and the benefits these could bring,” Kelleher said.