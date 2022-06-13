The former longest-serving manager at Loughrea Mart, Thomas (Gus) Egan passed away at the end of last month.

The late Thomas (Gus) Egan, Clostoken, Loughrea, Co. Galway, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, surrounded by his family in the care of the staff of University Hospital Galway.

A statement from Loughrea Co-op Mart expressed the sadness of management and staff at the mart following the late mate manager’s passing.

Former manager

A statement from Loughrea Mart outlined that Gus was the longest-serving former mart manager at Loughrea and expressed heartfelt sympathy to his family on behalf of the management, staff committee and all who knew Gus over the years in his role as mart manager.

As a mark of respect to the late Gus Egan, the manager Jimmy Cooney called for a minute silence, while all mart staff came into the ring to pay their respects to “a man who spent 40 years of his life in Loughrea Mart”.

A tribute on RIP.ie from Baltinglass Mart’s Joseph Kinsella read: “Sincere condolences to Mae and the Egan family on the passing of your husband, father and grandfather. He was a kind and able chairman of ALM for many years. We were so sorry to hear of his passing. May his gentle soul rest in everlasting peace.”

A condolence from the committee and staff at Loughrea Mart noted Gus was a founding member of Loughrea Co-operative Mart and “worked tirelessly for the mart and the farming community”.

Many other mart goers also expressed condolences and shared fond memories of the late mart manager.

May he rest in peace.