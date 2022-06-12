A strong trade across the board was seen at Carnaross Mart for it’s sale of sheep on Tuesday, June 7.

Agriland was ringside on the day to check in on the trade, which saw a firm demand for all types of sheep on offer.

Starting with the spring lambs, lambs weighing 50kg plus sold from €170/head up to €176/head.

Prices above this were seen on two occasions for two purebred Texel ram lambs weighing 50kg and 54kg respectively which sold for €180 and €196.

The greatest demand among buyers was for lambs in the 44-48kg weight bracket, with prices for these lambs ranging in general from €164/head up to €172/head.

Some quality lambs weighing 42-43kg possessing a good cover of flesh pushed returns from €164/head up to €170/head in cases, but many in this weight bracket, and back to 41kg, sold for €157-164/head.

A half dozen lambs weighing below 40kg back to 30kg sold from €107/head for 30kg up to what was one of the standout prices of €159/head for a pen of 39.5kg lambs.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. This pen of 48.8kg lambs sold for €172/head This pen of 47.5kg lambs sold for €169/head This lot weighing 45kg also sold for €169/head This quality pen of Texel-cross 43.4kg lambs sold for €170/head This 62kg lamb sold for €175 Weighing 57.5kg, these two lambs sold for €174 a piece This lot of 45.75kg lambs sold for €170/head These 62kg hogget ewes sold for €168/head These two 91kg ewes sold for €178 a piece This 97kg ewe sold for €200 This 146kg ewe sold for €230 This lot of two ewes and four lambs sold for €392/unit

A sizeable number of hoggets for the time of year entered the ring at Carnaross on Tuesday with the majority on offer weighing over 50kg and many of which were made up of hogget ewes.

Prices for those 50kg plus hoggets ranged from just over the €150/head mark and made up to over €170/head, with one pen of quality hogget ewes being snapped up at €184/head.

Lighter and lesser quality hoggets started from a base of just over €100/head and sold up to €150/head.

Moving onto the cull ewes, prices broke the €200 mark on more than one occasion at Carnaross on Tuesday.

The top price being for a 146kg ewe that sold for €230 with a 104kg ewe also selling for €204.

In the main, prices for those heavy ewes generally ranged from €160/head up to €200/head.

The rest of the ewes on offer generally sold from €80/head up to €150/head.

A blistering trade was seen for ewes with lambs at foot with the first lot into the ring, two ewes and four lambs making €392/unit.

On the day, ewes with twin lambs at foot made from €300/unit up to €392/unit, with one lot making a top price of €396/unit.

Ewes with single lambs at foot made up to €285-290/unit.