How much did this big-boned Ford TW-30 sell for?

Several Ford TW tractors were part of a 38-strong collection that went under the hammer (at auction) in England last Saturday (May 12).

The collection was owned by Ford tractor enthusiast Paul Cable; the sale was conducted by well-known auctioneer Cheffins.

Tim Scrivener was present at the auction for AgriLand.

The tractor pictured above is a 1982 Ford TW-30 – a big, six-cylinder beast bearing the serial number 910973. It came with a drawbar, PAVT rear rims, inside rear wheel weights, under-slung front weights and a ZF front axle.

It was shod on Firestone 20.8 R38 rear wheels/tyres.

7,387 hours were showing on its odometer. It sold for £25,000 (no VAT) plus 5% buyer’s commission.

Other TWs up for grabs

This 1985 Ford TW-25 (below) was also sold at the auction. It bore the serial number 913619. It came with a drawbar, PAVT rear rims, inside rear wheel weights, front under-slung weights and a ZF front axle. It sat on 18.4 R38 rear wheels/tyres. 5,783 hours were showing on the clock.

It sold for £10,000 (no VAT) plus 5% buyer’s commission.

Also up for grabs was this 1984 Ford TW-25 (below). It was particularly noticeable for its 2WD configuration. Its serial number was 911945. It came with a drawbar, PAVT rear rims, inside rear wheel weights and under-slung front weights. It was booted out on 18.4 R38 rear wheels/tyres. 8,014 hours were showing.

It sold; the hammer fell at £10,000 (no VAT) plus 5% buyer’s commission.

Also changing hands was this 1982 (2WD) Ford TW-20 (below); its serial number was 910261. It came with a drawbar, PAVT rear rims and inside rear wheel weights. It was shod on 18.4 R38 rear wheels/tyres. 5,182 hours were visible on the odometer.

The hammer fell at £11,500 (no VAT) plus 5% buyer’s commission.

Yet another of the species to go under the hammer was this 1980 Ford TW-10 (below); it bore the serial number 907424. It had a ZF front axle, drawbar, inside rear wheel weights and PAVT rear rims. It sat on 18.4 R38 rear wheels/tyres. Just 4,276 hours were showing on the clock.

It changed hands for £16,000 (no VAT) plus 5% buyer’s commission.