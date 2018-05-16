On-site pics: See the machinery that awaits at Grass & Muck 2018

AgriLand spent today at the site of Grass & Muck; this event opens to the public tomorrow (9:00am-5:00pm; Thursday; May 17).

It’s organised by the FTMTA (Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association); the venue is Gurteen (Agricultural) College – located close to the Tipperary/Offaly border.

There was plenty of activity on-site today – amidst the incessant sunshine – as exhibitors trucked in more machinery and enthusiastically prepped their stands and demonstration plots.

As can be seen from our extensive picture gallery (below), a sizeable and varied range of equipment has now descended on the locality – in readiness for what has been described as “the biggest farm machinery event in Ireland of 2018”.

Before scrolling down to our gallery (which was shot today and which provides a preview of what awaits show-goers tomorrow) don’t forget to check out the official site map.

Below is a JPEG image (of the map); simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Advertisement

Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version. Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to decipher all of the finer details). Grass & Muck 2018 site map – PDF version

Furthermore, a full list of the exhibitors taking part is available by clicking on this link.

Don’t forget, also, to stay tuned to AgriLand for ongoing coverage from this year’s Grass & Muck.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.