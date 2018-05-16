Pictures and video: 2018 Balmoral Day 1 highlights

A royal visit, sunshine, crowds and top stock marked the first day of this year’s Balmoral Show.

As the show closes up for the night and exhibitors start work for the morning’s classes we recap on some of the day’s action.

Crowds flocked to the site as the weather turned around just in time for the week the country comes to town.

Princess Anne impressed farmers and traders with her “down to earth” interest in their vocations.

The beef and dairy cattle also seemed to settle in well to their new surroundings in the £30 million (€33 million) Dr. EF Logan Hall.

Advertisement

Tomorrow at the show

The Interbreed Performance Bulls Championship is set to kick off tomorrow at 10:00am followed by the Interbreed Performance Heifers at 10:30am.

Meanwhile in the Shearing Pavillion, the Royal Ulster International Championship title is up for grabs.

Goat judging begins at 11:00am over in the pig and goat ring.

After 2:00pm you’ll find a different type of animal on the Cattle Lawn as the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster hold their Machinery Handling Championship, ladies’ football and tug of war competitions.

Those after a more relaxed start to the afternoon can take in the skill of the ladies’ hunter side saddle class over in the P&O Arena at 11:30am.

Day 1 gallery