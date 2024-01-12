Securing a genotyped ram for participation in the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) has still to be done on many farms across the country.

All scheme applicants are required to carry out the category B genotyped ram action within the first three years of SIS participation.

According to figures obtained from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the category B action of a genotyped ram was selected by 3,603 lowland farmers, and 1,914 hill flock farmers in 2023.

This year, in 2024, a genotyped ram was selected by 4,181 lowland farmers, and 3,358 hill farmers.

This means that in the first two years of the SIS, a total of 13,056 farmers have chosen the genotyped ram action.

The remaining category B actions all saw the number of participants that selected them reduce in number from 2023 to 2024.

The genotyped ram action was the only category B action to have seen an increase in participants going in to year two of the scheme.

SIS actions

In the table below, the category A actions for 2023 and 2024 show the same number of applicants for each action, for both years.

This is a condition of the SIS, that once applicants have selected their actions and submitted their application, it will not be possible to change the actions they have selected over the lifetime of the scheme, except in exceptional or duly justified cases. Action (Lowland flocks) Number of applicants in 2023 Number of applicants in 2024 Lameness control 3,040 3,040 Mineral supplementation ewes post-mating 6,642 6,642 Parasite control (faecal egg count) 629 629 Action (Hill flocks) Number of applicants in 2023 Number of applicants in 2024 Meal feeding lambs post-weaning 477 477 Mineral supplementation ewes post-mating 7,220 7,220 Parasite control (Faecal egg count) 628 628 Category A actions Source: DAFM

Category B changes were allowed during SIS Year 1 as there was duly justified circumstances.

Applicants could change from the scanning action and the genotyped ram action to another category B action of their choosing.

This has caused the variation in numbers across the category B action selections as seen in the table below. Action (Lowland flocks) Number of applicants in 2023 Number of applicants in 2024 Flystrike control 2,640 2,331 Scanning and recording of results 4,068 3,799 Genotyped ram 3,603 4,181 Action (Hill flocks) Number of applicants in 2023 Number of applicants in 2024 Mineral supplementation lambs pre-weaning 3,603 2,673 Scanning and recording of results 2,808 2,294 Genotyped ram 1,914 3,358 Category B actions Source: DAFM

A total of 16,847 farmers received 85% advance payments in November 2023 worth €19 million under year one of the scheme.

The 15% of balancing payments are due to commence in May 2024.

These payments in May will conclude the €12/ewe payment under the scheme, which will be replaced by the €20/ewe payment that was announced in Budget 2024.