While ground conditions are still poor in most parts of the country, the first round of chemical fertiliser will likely be spread on many farms across Ireland within the coming weeks, if conditions prove favourable.

This February has seen much wetter conditions than last February, and with ground still very wet in most parts of the country, slurry storage is fast filling up.

12 weeks from today (Tuesday, February 20) will be May 14, so while a busy spring lies ahead for most farmers, silage season is also fast approaching.

Farmers cutting silage in late May will be hoping to get an application of chemical fertiliser on their silage ground by late March or early April.

With this in mind, many will be wondering: ‘How are chemical fertiliser prices looking this spring?’

Agriland has contacted a number of fertiliser merchants around the country to get an idea of what price some of the most commonly used types of chemical fertilisers will be costing farmers this spring.

There appears to be a considerable price variation for each type of fertiliser but some of the agri-stores quoting the higher rates admitted there there is scope for a discount on price for bulk buyers and regular customers.

Chemical fertiliser prices

The prices used in this article were prices quoted to Agriland by various fertiliser merchants yesterday (Monday, February 19), and it is important to note that some agri-stores may be charging more for fertiliser, while others may be charging less.

The calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) prices quoted to Agriland varied from €350-400/t.

Protected urea prices ranged from €500-530/t, while straight urea prices varied from €450-480/t.

Prices for 18:6:12 varied from €480-€520/t, and prices for 10:10:20 varied from €545-€580/t.

Some agri-stores selling fertiliser said they were not quoting prices for fertiliser until ground conditions improved in their region and farmers were getting ready to spread.