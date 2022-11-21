The latest report into the Irish horticulture sector “completely failed to accomplish” its aims, according to Growing Media Ireland (GMI).

GMI, a representative body of commercial horticultural peat producers, was reacting to a report by Seamus Boland of Irish Rural Link (IRL) for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which was released earlier this month.

The report’s purpose was to assess the level of peat stocks in Ireland and identify sub-30ha sites that could be suitable for extraction in compliance with the current regulations.

GMI said today (Monday, November 21) that it was “hugely disappointed” with the report, saying it failed in its aims.

The group also criticised the length of time it took to publish the report, which it said ran counter to the department’s “initial indication that a comprehensive report into the sector would be published earlier this year”.

According to GMI, the report contained a number of “inaccuracies”.

These include the assertion that there was a “lack of engagement” by peat extraction companies and domestic horticulture industry stakeholders, to which GMI responded by saying it had “cooperated fully and extensively” with IRL throughout the process.

The report also said that no suitable sub-30ha peat sites were located. In response to this, GMI said that it had “highlighted that there are more than 20 sub-30ha sites around Ireland that could viably be used for peat extraction”.

GMI also disputed the report’s point that many of the issues faced by the horticulture industry stem from Bord na Móna’s move to cease harvesting without a transition period.

GMI, however, said that the “cumbersome regulatory process” for peat harvesting is the real concern.

John Neenan, the chairperson of GMI, said: “We are hugely disappointed with this report prepared for the department, as it lists a number of critically weak recommendations in terms of how the industry can move forward… The Irish horticultural sector remains in crisis, with more than 17,000 jobs across the country at risk.

“Following announcements from the department, we expected a comprehensive report into the state of the industry earlier this year.

“While this report is very late, it does not achieve its key aim of working to alleviate the difficulties being faced by horticultural growers dependent on peat as a growing medium.”

GMI called for sub-30ha peatland to be treated as an individual bog and not be aggregated with other areas in the same ownership, and for the harvesting horticultural peat to be allowed on sub-30ha areas of larger bogs, with the condition that the remaining area is set aside for rehabilitation or restoration.